India’s Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav were on Monday named in the ICC women’s ODI team of the year. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates was named captain of the team.

Bates, Alyssa Healy, Yadav and Mandhana were named in both the ODI and T20I teams of the year. Mandhana, also named the ICC Woman Cricketer of the Year, scored 669 runs in 2018.

Mandhana played 12 ODIs in all, scoring runs at an average of 66.90. Mandhana is fourth in the ICC Women’s Rankings at the moment. Yadav, the leg spinner, has taken 20 wickets at an average of 22.7 in her 12 ODIs. Yadav has best figures of 4/24 in ODIs this year.

Bates was instrumental in her team finishing second in the ICC Women’s Championship after three rounds. The Kiwi has amassed 438 runs in 2018 with two centuries to her name. Bates is ranked seventh in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings for batters.

1. Smriti Mandhana (India)

2. Tammy Beaumont (England)

3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand) (captain)

4. Dane van Niekerk (South Africa)

5. Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

6. Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wicketkeeper)

7. Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

8. Deandra Dottin (Windies)

9. Sana Mir (Pakistan)

10. Sophie Ecclestone (England)

11. Poonam Yadav (India)