Saketh Myneni, who had made it to the main draw through qualifying rounds at the ongoing Maharashtra Open, had to withdraw from his first round on Tuesday due to a foot injury.

Lucky loser Thiago Monteiro of Brazil replaced Myneni in the clash against fifth seed Benoit Paire of France on Centre Court.

Myneni was laid low by some issues with his left foot, it was announced minutes before the first-round match was to begin.

The 31-year-old had faced two tough matches in the qualifiers and had needed the physio mid-match as well. He notched a hard-fought win over Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the final round of qualifying, clinching the tie-breaker 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-6(4). He had earlier fought from a set down to edge past Jason Jung of Taiwan in three sets, 1-6, 7-5, 2-6.

Myneni has regularly been troubled by injuries, which never allowed him to reach his full potential on tour. He had a relatively fit year in 2018, with the highlight being the final of Bengaluru Challenger where he lost to India No 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Earlier in the day, 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic showed just how fit he is for his age as he beat 18-year-old qualifier Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5 while another qualifier, Simon Bolleli, ousted Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.