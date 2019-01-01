Fourth ranked Indian GM Sandipan Chanda (ELO 2555) registered his second successive win in the fourth Mumbai International GM Chess Tournament 2018, organized under the auspices of Mumbai City District Chess Association and All India chess federation.

Sandipan playing with the black pieces defeated compatriot FM LR Srihari (ELO 2316) on the third board.

Top-ranked Aleksej Aleksandrov of Belarus (2590) also finished his second round with a win against India’s Parab Ritviz (2338) on the top board.

Meanwhile, on the second board, third ranked Belarusian Kirill Stupak (2557) playing with the white, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Egyptian Ameir Moheb (2327) who is lowly ranked at 42.

Chanda along with Aleksandrov and three other players Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (IND, 2437), Al Muthaiah (IND, 2408), Mohammad Fahad Rahman (BAN, 2381), all with two points each, are placed in joint first position.

Results – Round 2 (top-10 boards): GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (BLR, 2590) 2 pts beat Ritviz Parab (IND, 2338).

GM Stupak Kirill (BLR, 2557) 1 lost IM Ameir Moheb (EGY, 2327) 2

FM Srihari L.R. (IND, 2316) 1 lost GM Chanda Sandipan (IND, 2555) 2

GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J. (IND, 2550) 1.5 drew Pranav V (IND, 2314) 1.5

GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE, 2524) 2 beat IM Sangma Rahul (IND, 2289) 1

IM Visakh N.R. (IND, 2491) 2 beat IM Sarwat Walaa (EGY, 2276) 1

GM Rahman Ziaur (BAN, 2468) 1.5 drew Balasubramaniam H. (IND, 2270) 1.5

IM Kathmale Sameer (IND, 2312) 2 beat IM Gukesh D. (IND, 2466) 1

GM Sundararajan Kidambi (IND, 2458) 1.5 drew GM Ziatdinov Raset (USA, 2252) 1.5

Srijit Paul (IND, 2298) 1 lost IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (TJK, 2455) 2

Top 5 leaders: GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (BLR, 2590),GM Chanda Sandipan (IND, 2555), IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (IND, 2437), IM Muthaiah Al (IND, 2408), FM Mohammad Fahad Rahman (BAN, 2381) – all 2 points each