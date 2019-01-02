Chelsea on Wednesday confirmed that they have agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund for the permanent transfer of American forward Christian Pulisic.

The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan with Dortmund before joining Chelsea for the 2019-’20 campaign. The transfer deal agreed between the two clubs is reportedly worth £58 million (Rs 516.2 crore).

Pulisic had joined Dortmund as a youth player in 2015 and has earlier been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, according to reports.

“It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players,” Pulisic was quoted as saying.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, “We are delighted to have signed one of Europe’s most sought-after young players. Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and at just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come. We look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer and wish him and Dortmund every success for the remainder of the season.”

Dortmund director Michael Zorc was quoted as saying, “It was always Christian’s dream to play in the Premier League. That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract. Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.”

Pulisic’s contract with Dortmund was set to expire in June 2020.