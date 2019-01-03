Formula One legend Michael Schumacher turned 50 on Thursday.
Schumacher’s landmark birthday is to be marked by Ferrari – who won six constructors titles whilst he was with them from 1996-2006 – with a special exhibition titled The ‘Michael 50’.
The exhibition in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello will be run in association with the Keep Fighting Foundation launched in 2016 by the Schumacher family.
Schumacher, who won 91 Grand Prix during his stellar career, suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has not been seen in public since.
He is understood to be receiving medical care at the family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland, but updates regarding his health have been few and far between.
Many fans on Twitter reminisced about his spectacular exploits on the racing track and wished for his recovery.