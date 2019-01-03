Formula One legend Michael Schumacher turned 50 on Thursday.

Schumacher’s landmark birthday is to be marked by Ferrari – who won six constructors titles whilst he was with them from 1996-2006 – with a special exhibition titled The ‘Michael 50’.

The exhibition in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello will be run in association with the Keep Fighting Foundation launched in 2016 by the Schumacher family.

Schumacher, who won 91 Grand Prix during his stellar career, suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

He is understood to be receiving medical care at the family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland, but updates regarding his health have been few and far between.

Many fans on Twitter reminisced about his spectacular exploits on the racing track and wished for his recovery.

Happy 50th, Michael Schumacher:

7 world titles (record)

91 wins (record)

68 poles

15 consecutive seasons with a win, '92-06

8 French GP wins - most by any driver at a single race

17 podiums in 17 races in '02

43yrs old in his final GP in 2012, after first retiring in '06



Legend. pic.twitter.com/8pxNdXGCyl — BBCF1 (@bbcf1) January 3, 2019

"We're very happy to celebrate Michael's 50th birthday together with you" 📲



The family of Michael @schumacher are releasing a new app - featuring a virtual museum - to celebrate the legend's birthday on Thursday >> https://t.co/Cr3hxQMOav#KeepFightingMichael #Michael50 pic.twitter.com/dXFVMNZ2QP — Formula 1 (@F1) January 2, 2019

Happy New Year!

Remembering the last victory... waiting for the next one!#KeepFightingMichael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/arDZOfnLIf — Michael Schumacher (@4everMSC) January 1, 2019

Like many others, Schumacher is and always will be my hero. It is thanks to him that I love F1 and motorsport as much as I do. We all send you our best wishes, as always, on the run up to your 50th birthday. #KeepFightingMichael #Michael50 pic.twitter.com/Ativ6DRpg0 — Paul McGinnes (@PaulMcG92) January 2, 2019

On Michael Schumacher’s 50th birthday my mind goes back to his first win for Ferrari as he hustled his F310 around a rain soaked Catalunya to win the 1996 Spanish GP with an awesome display of wet weather driving. @FastBikesIndia #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/36QwcZTa7O — ADIL DARUKHANAWALA (@adiljal) January 2, 2019

One of the greatest moments of my life was this one : meeting you and thanking you. Forever my hero. Happy Birthday Michael. #Michael50 #KeepFightingMichael #KeepFighting #MichaelSchumacher pic.twitter.com/GcTksu0CJj — Clément Vigneron (@ClementVigneron) January 3, 2019

On Michael Schumacher’s 50th birthday a wonderful thought from the champion in better times: "I've always believed that you should never ever give up and you should always keep fighting even when there's only a slightest chance." #KeepFightingMichael #Michael50 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oP2Lth4SHQ — Gerry Wheeler (@GerryAWheeler) January 2, 2019

When I think of Michael, I think of the guy who broke his leg at Silverstone in 99, came back for the first Malaysian GP, destroyed the field & would likely have won, but he gave it to Irvine, who was still in the title fight 💪#KeepFightingMichael #Michael50 https://t.co/n79CisY6Uq — Stu (@essj777) January 2, 2019