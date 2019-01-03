Politicians and public servants may be barred from holding official positions at the All India Football Federation after its new constitution is implemented, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court of India had last year appointed former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly as ombudsmen for the federation and asked them to draft a new constitution for the federation. They have almost finished drafting the new constitution which, according to the report, suggests sweeping changes.

Borrowing from Justice RM Lodha’s recommendations for the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the Indian Premier League corruption scandal, Quraishi had made significant changes (including the prevention of politicians from holding official positions) to the constitution of the Archery Association of India.

He told The Times of India that “same principles will apply” for the AIFF constitution. “But we will see what kind of comments have been received [from the stakeholders],” he said.

“There are some issues specific to certain games. So, we will see if those concerns have been accommodated adequately.

“Within a couple of weeks, we should be able to submit the constitution,” he added.

AIFF members, led by president Praful Patel, who is a politician, have reportedly objected to the recommendation. They are also unhappy with the suggestion of not employing anyone above the age 60.

“We have pointed out certain differences between the Sports Code and suggestions by Quraishi,” AIFF’s general secretary Kushal Das was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Once Quraishi submits the draft constitution, the Supreme Court will decide if fresh elections are needed in the AIFF.