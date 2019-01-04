After a wretched One Day International run in 2018, Australia have rung in the changes for their first assignment in the World Cup year as they named the squad to face India in the upcoming series.

The return of veterans Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja are the main changes in the 14-man revamped squad for the three-match ODI series to be led by Aaron Finch.

With the title to defend at the World Cup which is less than six months away, the one-day unit has undergone a seismic overhaul from the squad that lost 1-2 to South Africa at the start of the current summer.

Batsmen Travis Head, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short and Ben McDermott, and bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile and Ashton Agar have all been omitted, with the Test trio of Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ordered to rest, reported cricket.com.au.

Only skipper Finch, vice-captain Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa have survived from the South Africa series.

“Travis Head, Darcy Short and Chris Lynn have been unlucky to miss out. All three have had opportunities to cement their spots, but unfortunately, they have not been as productive as we would have liked in recent times when playing ODI cricket for Australia,” selection panel chairman Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

“Nathan Coulter-Nile recently experienced some lower back soreness, and on the advice of our medical staff we weren’t prepared to risk selecting Nathan in the side given the demands of the upcoming ODI series.”

Australia's worst calendar year record in ODIs Year Matches Win / Loss / Tie W/L 2018 13 2-11-0 0.181 197 3 1-2-0 0.500 1977 3 1-2-0 0.500 1982 15 5-9-0 0.555 1997 19 7-12-0 0.583

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami