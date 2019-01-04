It did not seem possible until it happened. In the second session of the second day, Australia actually managed to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara in the fourth Test in Sydney on Friday, with the classy batsman falling seven runs short of a landmark double century.

The Indian No 3 resumed on 130 after completing his third century of the summer on Thursday and hardly played a false stroke before he was caught and bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon. It left India on 418 for six. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja later put on a 200-plus partnership to pile the misery on Australia before Virat Kohli declared with the score reading 622/7 at the SCG.

It was a heartbreaking end for the stoic right-hander who just missed out on a fourth Test double century. His knock lasted a marathon 373 balls studded with 22 fours. He survived a review for caught behind on 12 and was dropped on 192 by Usman Khawaja from a difficult chance, but his innings was otherwise near-faultless.

Pujara came to the crease when opener KL Rahul was out for nine and, as he has done all series, quickly dug in, soaking up the pressure and counter-attacking when he saw an opportunity.

During the course of his marvellous innings that pretty much assured that India cannot lose this match, Pujara broke many a record.

Here’s a breakdown of the milestones Pujara crossed at SCG:

Pujara set a new record for facing the most number of deliveries in a Test series by an Indian batsman in Australia, going past Rahul Dravid’s record in 2003-’04.

Most balls faced by an Indian in Australia Player Matches (Inns) Runs Balls faced Cheteshwar Pujara



India in Australia, 2018/19

4 (7) 521 (74.42) 1258 Rahul Dravid



India in Australia, 2003/04

4 (8) 619 (123.80) 1203 Vijay Hazare



India in Australia, 1947/48

5 (10) 429 (47.66) 1192 Virat Kohli



India in Australia, 2014/15

4 (8) 692 (86.50) 1093 Sunil Gavaskar



India in Australia, 1977/78

5 (9) 450 (50.00) 1032

Most balls faced in an away Test series (max. 4 Tests):



1336 Dravid in Eng, 2002

1285 Cook in Ind, 2012-13

1245* PUJARA in Aus, 2018-19

1237 Sutcliffe in Aus, 1928-29#AusvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 4, 2019

Pujara has now passed the 1235 deliveries faced by Desmond Haynes in 1988/89.



In the last 47 years, only Alastair Cook has come to Australia and faced more deliveries than Pujara has done in this series. #AUSvIND https://t.co/s6LsE2H2do — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 4, 2019

Instances of Indian batsmen facing 300+ balls in a Test inns since 2017:



Cheteshwar Pujara - 525 balls v Australia, Ranchi

Cheteshwar Pujara - 362 balls v Sri Lanka, Nagpur

Cheteshwar Pujara - 319 balls v Australia, MCG

Cheteshwar Pujara - 300* balls v Australia, SCG#AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 4, 2019

Not just in terms of ball faced, in terms of minutes spent in the middle as well, Pujara set a new record for India in Australia.

Cheteshwar Pujara has batted 1868 minutes in this Test series so far; the third most by an Indian in a Test series.



Only Sunil Gavaskar (1978 mins vs WI in 1971 and 1976 mins vs ENG in 1981/82) has batted longer in a Test series for India than Pujara. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 4, 2019

Batting over 500 minutes in a Test innings against Australia - twice!

Sunil Gavaskar (551, 513)

Sachin Tendulkar (613, 547)

Alastair Cook (634, 625)

Cheteshwar Pujara (672, 502*)#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 4, 2019

Pujara’s strategy for mental disintegration has been to bat time. Lots of it.

SCG 1st innings: 548 mins MCG 1st innings: 481 mins MCG 2nd innings: 5 mins Perth 1st innings: 151 mins Perth 2nd innings: 15 mins Adelaide 1st innings: 376 mins Adelaide 2nd innings: 293 mins

Pujara became the third Indian batsman to score 500-plus runs in a series in Australia after Dravid and Kohli.

500-plus runs in a Test series in Australia for India:



Rahul Dravid, 2003/04

Virat Kohli, 2014/15

Cheteshwar Pujara, 2018/19*#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 4, 2019

Most runs in a series for India vs Australia:



692 V Kohli, 2014/15 (A)

619 R Dravid, 2003/04 (A)

518 G Vishwanath, 1979/80 (H)

503 VVS Laxman, 2000/01 (H)

501 C PUJARA, 2018/19 (A)*#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 4, 2019

An interesting aspect of Pujara’s runs in this series is how he has refrained from scoring through the cover, cover-point region. It tells you how well he has left the ball when it’s in the drive-able off-stump channel, a mark of great discipline.

Pujara’s 193 was the fifth highest Test score by an Indian batsman in Australia.

Highest individual scores for India in Australia in Tests:



241* - Sachin Tendulkar, SCG, 2004

233 - Rahul Dravid, Adelaide, 2003

206 - Ravi Shastri, SCG, 1992

195 - Virender Sehwag, MCG, 2003

193 - Cheteshwar Pujara, SCG, 2019*#AUSvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 4, 2019

Pujara also established himself firmly as the best batsman of this series.