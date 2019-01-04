Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on a landmark double century at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday but Rishabh Pant made sure he would remove his helmet and look skyward, soak in the applause as he reached his second Test century against a listless Australia bowling attack.

Rishabh became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test ton in both England and Australia; only the second visiting ‘keeper to score Test centuries in both Australia and England; and he also equalled Moin Khan and Mushfiqur Rahim for most tons by Asian keeper outside the subcontinent.

2nd Test century for Rishabh Pant, his first against Australia. What a knock 😎👏 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6OYLTBXcFD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2019

Earlier, calm and collected number three Pujara was finally caught and bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon after a batting masterclass that spanned a day-and-a-half and 373 balls. It was due reward for the tireless Lyon who also accounted for Hanuma Vihari in the only other wicket to fall so far on day two.

At tea in Sydney, India were 491 for six with impressive young gun Pant quickening the tempo with some exquisite strokes to also close in on a century. He got there soon after tea.

The visitors lead the series 2-1 after winning the opening clash in Adelaide and the third one in Melbourne. Australia claimed victory in Perth.

If India, the world’s top-ranked nation, win or draw in Sydney they will clinch a first-ever series in Australia since they began touring Down Under in 1947-48.

Twitter was full of praise the 21-year-old wicketkeeper batsman, with quite a few babysitter references:

After Pujara’s brilliant 193, Rishabh Pant has assured that India put the game firmly out of Australia’s grip. Very impressed by his temperament today and congratulations to him on his 2nd overseas 100, 1 in Eng and now 1 in Aus, only the 2nd wk after Jeff Dujjon to do so pic.twitter.com/uSg60n98nb — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 4, 2019

Rishabh Pant. 15 Test innings. Three 20s. Four 30s. Two 90s. Two 100s.

He's grown with every innings. Will finish the series as the third best batsman. And oh, he's 21 — Sidvee (@sidvee) January 4, 2019

hundreds in england & australia in his first few months of test cricket, a bunch of catches and exceptional babysitting skills - rishabh pant has to be among the most productive 21-year olds around #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 4, 2019

After Rishabh Pant babysat Tim Paine's babies, he went on to babysit his boys.



And they behaved. #AusvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 4, 2019

No. of Test centuries by Indian wicketkeepers in SENA countries:



Rishabh Pant - 2

All others - 0 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 4, 2019

Great banter by Pant here, babysitting Australian cricket’s sense of self-worth. — Russell Jackson (@rustyjacko) January 4, 2019

Three series for Rishabh Pant so far and he has scored a century in two of them and two 92s in one of them.#AUSvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 4, 2019

Very happy for Rishabh Pant, a lovely guy as well as a helluva talent. He's having some sort of a tour #AUSvIND — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 4, 2019

Rishabh Pant @RishabPant777 you absolute beauty! More runs this series than the great Kohli - incredible consistency and courage - need you in the World Cup squad now #AUSvIND @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) January 4, 2019

Only Virat Kohli, Che Pujara and Rishabh Pant have centuries in England and Australia this season. Babysitter has taken baby steps towards being next big thing in Indian cricket



Take a bow!#INDvAUS — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 4, 2019

Pay Day for the babysitter#AUSvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) January 4, 2019

Who would have thought that Rishab Pant would score more runs than Virat Kohli in the series? Or be the second-highest run-getter? — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 4, 2019

25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33, 110*,

300+ Runs in first series in Australia,

Century in #AusvInd at #SCG,

Highest by an Indian WK in Aus,

2nd Highest Run Scorer in series*,

Most Catches in a Series by 🇮🇳 WK, 20*



All this at 21 Years, 👏🇮🇳. Keep Going @RishabPant777 #RishabhPant #Pant pic.twitter.com/XNY2Q6XBvd — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) January 4, 2019

Leave the baby sitting to us.. you please continue being the Boss Baby 👶🏻 @RishabPant777 .. Many more to follow 🙌🏻 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/h68TQBp7Ct — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) January 4, 2019

And how about this for a chant from the Bharat Army?