Teenage shooting star Manu Bhaker on Friday reminded Haryana sports minister Anil Vij of a Rs 2 crore cash award promise, which he made after her Youth Olympic gold medal, but is yet to fulfil.

The 16-year-old was one of India’s top breakthrough stars last year following her stunning exploits in shooting ranges across the world, winning multiple gold in her maiden senior World Cup, Commonwealth Games, besides clinching the top prize at the Youth Olympics last October.

The pistol shooter, hailing from Goria village in Jhajjar, posted screenshots of Vij’s tweet in which he had promised her cash award to the tune of Rs 2 crore on behalf of the state government.

Some one in Haryana is really playing with Youth Olympic games cash prize!!!!! @narendramodi @mlkhattar @anilvijminister @Ra_THORe @AshokKhemka_IAS ... Is it really for encouraging or disheartening players. which one is correct... pic.twitter.com/adIsfttId7 — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) January 4, 2019

I was too young to understand this at that time .. But Today i understand what he wants to prove.... Some people want to prove thamself right even they know they are not... Bad luck ofHaryana . https://t.co/4EsUbDul4B — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) January 4, 2019

Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla... @anilvijminister pic.twitter.com/AtxpLKBSYV — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) January 4, 2019

After Bhaker had become the first Indian shooter to win gold at Youth Olympics, Vij had tweeted, “Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for winning shooting gold in Youth Olympics. Haryana government will give a cash prize of Rs 2 crore to Manu Bhaker for winning this gold. Previous governments used to pay Rs 10 lakh only.”

The shooter also felt that someone in the Haryana government has been playing “games” with the money that was to be awarded to the medallists.

As per the state government’s changed policy, which came into effect before the Youth Olympics, Rs 2 crore was marked for the gold medallists, Rs 1.25 crore for silver medallists and Rs 80 lakh for the bronze winners. Before that, the YOG medallists would get Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in descending order.

However, the government again revised its policy last December and brought the amount down to Rs 1 crore for gold, Rs 65 lakh for silver and Rs 40 lakh for the bronze medallists. Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker, who is a chief engineer in the Merchant Navy, said moves such as this can break the morale of athletes.

“Far from motivating sportspersons, such moves will break their morale. She is yet to get the promised cash award and now they have revised the policy again. I really hope enough thought is given before they finalise something. Otherwise, it can be detrimental to an athlete’s career,” Bhaker senior told PTI.

Bhaker had a phenomenal year in 2018 when she won the Commonwealth Games gold in Gold Coast, a month after winning gold in the 10m air pistol individual and team events at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, which was also her first appearance in a senior meet.