West Indies have appointment Richard Pybus as interim head coach ahead of the upcoming three-Test series against England.

The Englishman, a director of cricket for West Indies from 2013 to 2016, will also coach the side for the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the visit of India in July and August, it was announced on Friday.

“We’ve got a great home series against England coming up (from January-March). England are a high-quality side who will be an excellent test of the team in our home conditions,” Pybus said.

A triangular series in Ireland also involving Bangladesh will follow ahead of the World Cup from late May to mid-July.

The tournament “is on the region’s mind and we will be looking to use the England series and Ireland Triangular to build into that,” said Pybus, who has had previous coaching experience with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

West Indies are still looking for a long-term head coach after former Australia batsman Stuart Law announced his resignation last September to become head coach of Middlesex.