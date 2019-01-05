In a series that has seen some very good catches being taken, Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane registered his entry for the best of the lot with a brilliant grab at short mid-wicket to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in the second session of day three of the Sydney Test.

With Australia looking to mount a fightback in response to India’s mammoth 622/7 (declared) in the first innings, the No 3 batsman Labuschagne was looking in good touch after being promoted to No 3. But, thanks to a smart bit of captaincy from Virat Kohli, his innings ended on 38.

Kohli had been aggressive with field placements and had fielders in catching position consistently, while also rotating them around. He had been thinking wickets and allowing his bowlers to do the same too and it paid off when he moved around the two fielders on leg side for the full ball tailing in that could be flicked in the air.

And with the angles changing, Labuschagne found Rahane who still had plenty to do, diving low to his right and completing a stunner.

Tactically I like the way Kohli kept manoeuvring those leg side fielders. As a batter that’s a nightmare to constantly have to change your angles when the ball is coming in like that! Eventuated in a wicket. Well played. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 5, 2019

Australia gambled by picking inexperienced allrounder Labuschagne to come in at number three, and he had looked solid, stroking a few stylish boundaries.

India lead 2-1 after victories in Adelaide and Melbourne and are fast closing in on an historic first-ever series win since they first toured Australia in 1947-48.

So far, none of Australia’s batsmen has managed to reach three figures the entire series, while India has had a field day, compiling five centuries.

Watch Rahane’s catch here: