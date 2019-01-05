Maharashtra paddlers dominated the 64th National School Games Table Tennis Championship, clinching four gold medals at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex in Vadodara on Saturday.

Shreya Deshpande, ranked 44th in India, won a gold medal in the Under-19 girls’ singles category and guided Maharashtra to top of the podium in the Under-19 girls’ team competition.

Shreya easily overcame India No 43 Shwetha Steffi of Tamil Nadu 3-0 (11-8, 11-9,11-7). She, then, helped Maharashtra beat West Bengal 3-0 in the team event.

India No. 4 Tejal drew the first blood for Maharashtra, beating Dipanwita Basu 3-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8). Aditi Sinha extended the lead as she defeated Jessica Sarkar 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-4). Shreya, then, clinched the tie after beating Poulami Nath 3-2 (11-6, 7-11, 10-12, 11-6, 14-12).

In the final of boys’ Under-17 team event, Maharashtra registered a comfortable 3-1 victory over Delhi.

India No 3 Deepit Patil got his team off to a great start beating Shreyaans Goel 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7). Delhi equalised in the next rubber through Yashansh Malik (India No 8) as he got better of India No 6 Dev Shroff 3-2 (11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9).

Maharashtra bounced back in the next match after Hrishikesh Madhav’s 3-1 (11-6, 7-11, 13-11, 11-4) win over Ansh Bajaj. Deepit beat Yashansh Malik 3-2 (11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5) to help his team clinch the title.

In the girls’ Under-14 team event, Maharashtra had beat Delhi 3-2 to be crowned the champions.