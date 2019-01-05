India’s 12-year-old Candidate Master (CM) Aditya Mittal (2251) defeated the higher-rated International Master (IM) Muhammad Khusenkhojaev of Tajikistan (2455) in the sixth round of the EKA IIFWL Investment Mangers 4th Mumbai International GM Chess Tournament.

Aditya, with the win against the Tajikistani, extended his unbeaten run in the tournament. He defeated Grandmaster (GM) Deviatkin Andrei (2464) of Russia and drew with four International Masters. He’s seventh after six rounds.

Meanwhile, Indian GM Chanda Sandipan (2555) lost to Vietnam GM Tran Tuan Minh (2524) in the sixth round. The fourth ranked Sandipan, who had four wins and a draw after the first five rounds, lost in the 38 moves.

IM Visakh NR (2491) defeated compatriot GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J (2550) on the second board to keep alive his title hope.

GM Tran and IM Visakh, with 5.5 points apiece, are first and second. Sandipan, with 4.5 points, slipped to fifth. IM Rishi Sardana (Australia) and India’s IM Muthaiah Al, with five points each, are third and fourth.

Top seed GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (2590) of Belarus with 4.5 points clawed back to sixth. He beat Indian IM Raghunandan Kaumandur Srihari (2378) on the sixth board.

Standings after round 6: 1. GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE) 5.5 pts, 2. IM Visakh N.R. (IND) 5.5, 3. IM Sardana Rishi (AUS) 5, 4. IM Muthaiah Al (IND) 5, 5. GM Chanda Sandipan (IND) 4.5, 6. GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (BLR) 4.5, 7. CM Aditya Mittal (IND) 4.5, 8. GM Rahman Ziaur (BAN) 4.5, 9. IM Gukesh D. (IND) 4.5, 10. GM Lugovskoy Maxim (RUS) 4.5, 11. GM Rozum Ivan (RUS) 4.5, 12. GM Puranik Abhimanyu (IND) 4.5.