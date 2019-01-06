Australia were bowled out for 300 in their first innings of the fourth and final Test in Sydney on Sunday, leaving them 322 adrift of India who enforced the follow-on.

Play started almost four hours late due to rain, with the home team resuming on 236 for six in reply to India’s thumping first innings 622 for seven declared.

They didn’t last long with all-rounder Pat Cummins trudging back to the pavilion after just three balls, clean bowled by Mohammed Shami without adding to his overnight 25.

The recalled Peter Handscomb began with purpose, confidently stroking two boundaries to move to 37 before swiping at a Jasprit Bumrah delivery and dragging it onto his stumps.

That brought Nathan Lyon to the crease but he was gone after five balls, out lbw without scoring to a full toss from Kuldeep Yadav.

Tailenders Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc put on 42 for the last wicket before Hazlewood fell for 21 to Yadav, who was the best of the Indian bowlers with 5-99.

India lead the four Test series 2-1 and only need a draw to clinch a first-ever series win Australia.