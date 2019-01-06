He has had to bide his time on the tour (like he did in England) but Kuldeep Yadav made his opportunity count by finishing with five wickets in his first go at bowling in Australia on day four of the fourth Test between in Sydney on Sunday.

Incessant rain and bad light had delayed the start of play at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and play couldn’t commence at the scheduled 10 am local time start due to bad light and wet conditions from overnight heavy rain. The light improved in some time and the two umpires stipulated 11 am local time as the start of play, but rain arrived to prevent that from happening.

The inclement weather didn’t relent until lunchtime and the morning session was completely washed out.

But when play resumed, India were back in business with Mohammed Shami dismissing Pat Cummins early.

Kuldeep needed two more wickets to get to his fifer. He first got Nathan Lyon LBW and then almost had his fifth soon after but Hanuma Vihari dropped a skier from Josh Hazlewood’s bat. After a frustrating last-wicket partnership, the moment did arrive when he bowled a wrong ‘un to Hazlewood and got him trapped LBW.

India have an unassailable 2-1 series’ lead after winning the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs and the third Test in Melbourne by 137 runs. Australia had won the second Test in Perth by 146 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the effort by the 24-year-old wrist-spinner:

Oh dear!

Selection headaches with spinners for India. Kuldeep has thrown his hat in the ring as a wicket taking spinner in foreign conditions.

👏👏🙏🙏#Matchday #AUSvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 6, 2019

Wonderful moment when @imkuldeep18 said he was proud to take a fifer in front of his idol and in the commentary box @ShaneWarne was beaming. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2019

Finally. Richly deserved 5-fer for @imkuldeep18. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 6, 2019

5 wickets for @imkuldeep18. And that is the very reason why I wanted him to play the second Test in the first place :) Happy he has come good :) #AUSvIND https://t.co/JKKE3rCz0C — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 6, 2019

The last vising spinner to take a five-for in Australia in Tests before Kuldeep Yadav was Rangana Herath (at Hobart in 2012). #AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 6, 2019

What a fine prospect Kuldeep Yadav is in Test cricket. Bore fruits by virtue of his patience.

Wasn’t the first choice spinner but whenever he got an opportunity he makes it count. Finished with a five-wicket haul at the SCG.

May well finish with 10 wickets in this Test#AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 6, 2019

Kuldeep has just put serious pressure on Ashwin.



I mean Australia.#AUSvIND — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 6, 2019

First match in Australia.

Second overseas test.

Criticized for Lords test.



Came back into Sydney test because of Ashwin getting injured and Kuldeep gets a five wicket haul. Great effort by 24 year old Chinaman. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) January 6, 2019

Welldone Kuldeep

Truly deserving on flat pitch

great effort

finishes 5/99#AUSvIND — Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) January 6, 2019

Kuldeep’s 5-wkt haul rebeals the remarkable depth in India’s bowling attack, pace and spin. Even in Ishant’s and Ashwin’s absence, no dearth of wicket takers — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 6, 2019

Kuldeep gets it finally. Deserved fifer. And guys follow on! 😭😭😭😭 Unbelievable 😭❤️ Giving Aussie their own treatment. #AUSvIND — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) January 6, 2019