AFC Asian Cup 2019, Thailand versus India live updates: Blue Tigers eye crucial opening win
India’s match against Thailand will be the most crucial of their games.
THAILAND 0-0 INDIA
India: Gurpreet; Kotal, Jhingan, Edathodika, Bose; Halder, Thapa, Narzary, Udanta, Kuruniyan; Chhetri
Live updates
06:45 pm:
1964 – Runners-up
1984 – Group Stage
2011 – Group Stage
How will India fare in 2019? Read about the history of India’s performances at the Asian Cup.
06:35 pm: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, one of the two survivors from 2011 and captain tonight, has words of encouragement for his side.
“The 2011 side was filled with a number of legends, all of whom were incredibly talented, and played under an incredible coach as well. However, in teams of team development and playing under the same system for a long time, I feel the batch of 2019 has the upper hand. The desire and the fire to learn defines our squad.”
06:30 pm: The tournament has its first upset! Jordan defeat reigning champions Australia 1-0. What a result for the West Asian side.
India and Stephen Constantine also cannot wait to get underway.
“The players are really looking forward to the opening match, and so am I. We can’t wait for the game to kick-off. It’s time for the show.”
06:20 pm: For India, Thailand will be the key match as UAE and Bahrain may prove too strong. The pacy Thais however, are no pushovers.
(Read preview here: Opener against Thailand is India’s biggest match)
06:10 pm: The line-ups are out. Jeje Lalpekhlua is dropped, his form has been poor this Indian Super League season. Ashique Kuruniyan comes into the line-up, as Gurpreet Sandhu, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika and Pritam Kotal will start in defence.
06:00 pm: Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu took his seat next to Stephen Constantine at the press-conference. The big Bengaluru keeper will captain India tonight against the War Elephants.
Earlier, the first match in this group ended 1-1 between the UAE and Bahrain.
Hello and welcome to the Field’s live blog of Thailand versus India in a Group A encounter at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE. My name is Arka Bhattacharya and I’ll be taking you through to the end of the game.
India are hoping to win their first Asian Cup game in 55 years. Yes, that’s how long it’s been since India defeated Hong Kong 3-1 in the 1964 Asian Cup.