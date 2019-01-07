

India scripted history winning their first ever series on Australian soil beating the hosts 2-1 after the fourth and final Test ended in a draw in Sydney due to inclement weather.

Coming into this fifth Test, India had an unassailable 2-1 series’ lead after winning the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs and the third Test in Melbourne by 137 runs. Australia had won the second Test in Perth by 146 runs.

India scored 622 for 7 in their first innings and then bowled out Australia for 300 thereby enforcing the follow-on. However persistent drizzle washed out day five thereby keeping the victory margin down to 2-1.

The morning began with similar murky clouds as seen throughout Sunday, and right at the supposed start of play at 10 am local time, rain arrived to prevent any possibility of cricket happening at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The match was called off at 2.30 pm local time, with no possibility of further play.

On days one and two, Cheteshwar Pujara (193) and Rishabh Pant (159 not out) helped India to a grand first innings’ total of 622-7 declared. Australia were reduced to 236-6 at stumps on day three when bad light had stopped play, and they were bowled out for 300 runs in their first innings on day four, when Kuldeep Yadav (5-99) picked his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Only 25.2 overs were possible on day four as Australia were at 6-0 following on in their second innings when play was called off due to bad light.

Here are the statistical highlights of India’s series win that will be remembered for generations to come:

It took 71 years for an Indian team to realise a dream no one else could — win a Test series in Australia.

India's Test series results in Australia Year Winner Margin (Total number of Tests) 1947/48 Australia 4-0 (5) 1967/68 Australia 4-0 (4) 1977/78 Australia 3-2 (5) 1980/81 Drawn 1-1 (3) 1985/86 Drawn 0-0 (3) 1991/92 Australia 4-0 (5) 1999/00 Australia 3-0 (3) 2003/04 Drawn 1-1 (4) 2007/08 Australia 2-1 (4) 2011/12 Australia 4-0 (4) 2014/15 Australia 2-0 (4) 2018/19 INDIA 1-2 (4)

India thus became the first ever Asian side to win a Test series in Australia and fifth overall.

Understanding the magnitude of India's series Win in Australia



1947-1st tour by an Asian Team

98-Tests played by teams from Asia -11 W & 66 L

31-Tours by Asian Teams

29-Asian Captains trying to win a Test but only 8 won



Teams winning a Test series for the first time in Australia,



England - 1882/83

West Indies - 1979/80

New Zealand - 1985/86

South Africa - 2008/09

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to lead India to a series win in Australia, of course. Among the top Test playing nations, only South Africa remains a frontier unconquered for India.

Series wins in 'SENA' countries for India:



3-1 in NZ, 1967/68

1-0 in Eng, 1971

2-0 in Eng, 1986

1-0 in Eng, 2007

1-0 in NZ, 2008/09

This was India’s 6th series win outside the subcontinent.

An Asian side winning a series Down Under for the first tims.

71 years

31 series

98 Tests

272 players

Pujara was rightly adjudged man of the match and player of the series as well. He was comfortably the best batsman of the series with some ridiculous numbers: 521 runs in 1258 balls, batting for 1868 minutes (31 hours, 8 minutes).

2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy – Most Runs



Cheteshwar Pujara 521 @ 74.42

Rishabh Pant 350 @ 58.33

Virat Kohli 282 @ 40.28

Marcus Harris 258 @ 36.85

Travis Head 237 @ 33.85

Ajinkya Rahane 217 @ 31.00

Usman Khawaja 198 @ 28.28

Jasprit Bumrah finished alongside Nathan Lyon as the most successful bowler of the series.

2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy – Most Wickets



Jasprit Bumrah 21 @ 17.00

Nathan Lyon 21 @ 30.42

Mohammed Shami 16 @ 26.18

Pat Cummins 14 @ 27.78

Josh Hazlewood 13 @ 30.61

Mitchell Starc 13 @ 34.53

