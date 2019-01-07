The final day of the fourth Test between Australia and India in Sydney on Monday was called off, handing Virat Kohli’s men the series. The Indian team, thereby, created history by winning a Test series Down Under for the first time. They also became the first Asian team to achieve the feat.

With Australia missing David Warner and Steve Smith, the hosts failed to get enough runs on the board in each of the four matches. Man of the series Cheteshwar Pujara led the way with three hundreds while the pacers, as they were in South Africa and England, were top-notch. Jasprit Bumrah was the stand-out performer and added yet another feather to his cap. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav also made important contributions.

There were massive gains for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who ended on a high with a career-best century. Now, South Africa remains the only country where India haven’t won a Test series. Social media went into a tizzy and here’s how they tipped their hat to Kohli’s men:

For the first time in 136 years no Australian batsman had a century in a home Test series comprising minimum four Tests.

That’s a staggering stat.

Last occasion before this: 1882-83 series v England at home#AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 7, 2019

Understanding the magnitude of India's series Win in Australia



1947-1st tour by an Asian Team

98-Tests played by teams from Asia -11 W & 66 L

31-Tours by Asian Teams

29-Asian Captains trying to win a Test but only 8 won



72 years later Team India led by Kohli creates history!

