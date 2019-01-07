Virat Kohli and Co emerged from the four-match series against Australia with a 2-1 victory after play in the fourth and final Test in Sydney, which was abandoned due to rain. In the process, the team became the first ever Asian side to win a Test series Down Under.

Australia were still 316 in arrears when the match was called off as a draw, leaving India with a 2-1 series triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne. Australia won in Perth.

It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.

The magnitude of the moment was not lost on Team India, as they came out of the dressing room for a lap of honour and broke into a quick victory dance. If you thought the moves looked funny, there is an inside joke to it.

It was to get man-of-the-series Cheteshwar Pujara to “shake a leg,” the team management said in the press conference.

“That was the Pujara dance because when he walks he doesn’t move his hands,” Kohli explained with a smile. “It was an extension of his walk. Rishabh came up with it to try get Pujara to shake a leg. was very easy but Pujara couldn’t even do that!”

Watch the dance moves here: