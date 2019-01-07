Jash Modi beat a higher ranked opponent to clinch gold in the Under-14 men’s singles category while Lakshita Narang defeated Pritha Vartikar in the final of the U-14 women’s singles category in the 64th National School Games Table Tennis Championship at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex in Mumbai on Sunday night.

Jash Modi breezed past Delhi’s Shivam Chandra of C.B.S.E in the quarters with a comprehensive score line of 3-1. He brushed aside the challenge from Chandigarh’s Arnav Aggarwal (3-0) to progress into the finals of the championship.

In the finals, India number 30 Jash of Maharashtra, faced a staunch challenge from India number 11 Aadarsh Om Chetri of Delhi’s C.B.S.E. However, he overpowered Om with ease as he swiftly ended the game with a 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 13-11) score line to clinch gold.

In the U-14 girls’ singles section, India number 26 Pritha beat state mate Taneesha Kotecha in a nail-biting 3-2 encounter to reserve her semi-final berth. She then went onto beat Sastha Chandralehaa of Puducherry and made her way into the finals.

Pritha’s momentous halted in the finals as she capitulated 1-3 to higher ranked Lakshita Narang (India number 13) of Delhi to settle for the silver medal.