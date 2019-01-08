After the team’s historic series win in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced special cash rewards for the players and support staff.

It was India’s first ever Test series win in Australia and reaffirmed their No 1 position in the ICC Test rankings.

Here are the details of the cash rewards as announced by a BCCI press release:

For all the Test team members, the bonuses will be equivalent to the actual match-fee payable: which is Rs 15 Lakhs per match for playing XI and Rs 7.5 Lakhs per match for the reserve players.



Coaches – Rs 25 Lakhs each.

It is the first time India have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. India also became the first team from Asia to achieve the feat.

