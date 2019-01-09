India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is seeded sixth, started his qualifying campaign at the Australian Open with an easy win over Croatia’s Victor Galovic.

The Indian player secured one break in each set to win 6-4, 6-4. He will take on the 139th ranked Enrique Lopez Perez in the next round.

Prajnesh, with an ATP ranking of 112, seemed to have enough left in his tank and did enough to win. At the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, he won the bronze medal in the men’s singles tennis event. He is currently the top-ranked Indian singles player.

On Tuesday, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina has also won their first-round matches with ease but Karman Kaur Thandi had lost.