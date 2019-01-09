India could close down the gap between them and leaders England to one rating point in the ICC ODI team rankings if Virat Kohli and Co whitewash Australia and New Zealand in the upcoming series.

England lead the table with 126 points while India are currently placed second with 121 points.

India, who will play three ODIs against Australia and five against New Zealand over the next month, could reach 125 rating points if they are able to win all of those matches.

Meanwhile, fifth-placed Pakistan need to beat South Africa 5-0 in their ODI series in order to overtake them in fourth spot.

New Zealand have retained third position after blanking Sri Lanka in the ODI series. They have gained one point to move up to 113, while Sri Lanka remained in eighth position but have lost one point to drop to 78.

More teams will be looking to move up the rankings, with 13 matches scheduled in a period of just over three weeks.

Kohli (1st) and Rohit Sharma (2nd) maintained their positions in the batsmen’s list, while Jasprit Bumrah remained way ahead of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, and his India teammate Kuldeep Yadav, in the bowlers rankings.

Shikhar Dhawan (9th) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (joint 6th) were the other Indians in the top-10.

With inputs from PTI