India’s top singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran overcame a fighting Viktor Galovic in straight sets to move to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne Wednesday.

The left-handed sixth seed Indian prevailed 6-4 6-4 over the Croatian, ranked 228 as compared to 112 of his opponent.

“It was an average match, I played okay, It was a tricky match, stayed tough mentally and got the job done,” Prajnesh said, reflecting on the win. Gunneswaran will face Enrique Lopez-Perez in the second round of the qualifiers on Thursday. Lopez-Perez defeated US’s Donald Young in three sets.

Ramkumar Ramanathan also made it to the second round of the qualifiers. The Indian number two defeated Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol of Spain in straight sets. Ramkumar, the 21st seed in the men’s singles section of qualifying made light work of his opponent, winning 6-3, 6-2.

The Chennai-based Ramkumar will also play his second round match on Thursday, against Rudolf Molleker of Germany. Molleker overcame Guilherme Clezar of Brazil 7-6, 7-6.

Ankita Raina made it three Indians in the second round of Australian Open qualification, when she defeated Myrtille Georges of France 6-2, 6-2. Raina will square off against Paula Badosa-Gibert of Spain in the second round of Thursday.

Karman Kaur Thandi down to United States’ Jennifer Brandy 0-6, 5-7.

