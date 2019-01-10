Real Kashmir FC aim to top the points table in a 12th round I-League clash against Aizawl FC on Friday.

Kashmir are third and Aizawl 10th in the 11-team league. Aizawl have a new coach, Stanley Rosario, as Gift Raikhan resigned after a string of poor shows. Real Kashmir coach David Robertson’s in the midst of a dream run with his team. The situations of both teams are contrasting.

Real Kashmir’s defence, along with the goalkeeper, has been excellent. They have conceded just seven goals in the tournament. The focus has been on fit, young players and they have been managed well.

“We come to play well in every game. As we are a new team in the league, it’s difficult for us to set our foot. As long as we do what we do, we should not have any issues but anything is possible here. We have started well and our aim is to stay in the league. For us, it’s more about enjoying the league,”said Robertson.

Aizawl have good players in Mapuia, David, Kromah, Dodoz and Jaryan. But as a unit, they haven’t performed well.

New coach Rosario will have the services of new signing Richard Kassaga of Uganda to bolster his defence, which has been Aizawl’s weakest link – they have conceded a whopping 18 goals till now. Only Shillong Lajong have leaked more.

“We will fight for three points as it is our home match and we don’t want to lose this game. Stanley will arrive [on Thursday] and will be there for the practice. We will be planning the game strategy as it will be a challenging match for us,” assistant coach Jonathan said.

“Real Kashmir are high on scoring and there defence and passing are strong. Our players are also motivated and we will be giving our best.”

He also ruled out Ivorian striker Ansumanah Kromah due to injury.