AFC Asian Cup 2019, UAE vs India live: Mubarak’s goal gives hosts 1-0 lead
India had chances in the first half but couldn’t convert them.
UAE 1-0 INDIA
41’: Mubarak
50’: UAE 1-0 India
End to end stuff again at the start of the half, but India need to get that goal early in the second half to dispel any nerves.
46’: UAE 1-0 India
Halicharan Narzary has been hooked off and Jeje Lalpekhlua is in. Stephen Constantine will not sit back!
Kuruniyan will expectedly move to the left, while Jeje plays through the middle.
Half-time and the UAE lead 1-0.
India had a glut of chances but did not convert them. The UAE waited, and pounced on the opportunity when it came around. Mubarak putting it past Gurpreet for a late first-half lead.
44’: UAE 1-0 India
Chhetri through on goal but can’t get it on target. Oh so close for the Blue Tigers. Can they haul themselves back into this match?
42’: UAE 1-0 India
India are made to pay for their missed chances. Khaflan Mubarak beats Thapa and then places it beyond Gurpreet into the far corner. The home team lead.
38’: 0-0
It’s started. That’s two good chances in a row for UAE. They’re getting in behind and troubling India now. The Blue Tigers must hold on.
30’: 0-0
Half an hour gone, and the referee would have awarded first-round points to India, no doubts about it. India have dominated the hosts in the first 30, but don’t have a goal to show for it.
28’: 0-0
Believe it or not, India have 5 shots at this stage to UAE’s 2. Ashique’s pace troubling Ahmed, as UAE clear it for a corner.
21’: 0-0
Ali Mabkhout with a shot from distance. Doesn’t trouble Gurpreet. At the other hand, what a chance for India! Corker of a swinging-in cross from Thapa and Chhetri heads it straight at Eisa. India are creating the better chances here.
18’: 0-0
India with a high pressing line. Constantine hasn’t applied the handbrake yet against arguably the strongest of the teams in this group. UAE have been under the cosh for the first 20 minutes. The big question is, how long will this approach lost?
13’: 0-0
Short-worked corner, and the ball is whipped onto Jhingan’s head. The Blue Tigers have another opportunity but don’t make it count.
12’: 0-0
Chhetri releases Kuruniyan, but the left-footer sees his shot saved by Khalid Eisa. What a chance for the Malappuram man.
7’: 0-0
The first five minutes have been an indicator of how this game will progress. UAE have looked to break through the lines.
India have a corner and Sandesh Jhingan has a free header, but he can’t get it on target.
1’: 0-0
We’re off at the Zayd City Sports Stadium. India in blue attack from left to right.
09:30 pm: Thailand beat Bahrain 1-0. So that means that Thailand and India sit on three points, while Bahrain and UAE have a single solitary point.
09:15 pm: The Blue Tigers will face a different test against the hosts United Arab Emirates, but Constantine has shown that he is willing to take a chance or two. Will he go for the jugular or will he opt for the safe-house?
09:00 pm: Constantine fields an unchanged line-up from the one against Thailand. Gurpreet Sandhu starts at the back while Sunil Chhetri is captain on the night.
Ashique Kuruniyan will again presumably start up front with Halicharan Narzary and Udanta Singh on both flanks.
8:50 pm: Constantine appealed for calm after India’s 4-1 win over Thailand.
“We try to win every match that we play in. We don’t go into a match expecting to win 4-1 or 5-1. However, we are not trying to get carried away with the emotion.”
"We are not getting carried away, says Stephen Constantine.
8:35 pm: Gurpreet Sandhu and his defence will have their task cut out for them. Ali Mabkhout starts up top for the hosts UAE, while the vastly experienced Ahmed Khalil will be on the bench.
Welcome to the live blog to the United Arab Emirates versus India. Stephen Constantine’s men have picked up three points in their opening encounter against Thailand but how will they fare against the hosts?
My name is Arka Bhattacharya and I will be taking you through to the end of the game.