Punjab’s Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana was the star of the athletics competition in the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 Thursday with a 75.40m throw that earned him the Under-17 javelin throw gold.

Rana gave himself an early birthday present with the gold medal. The thrower who trains at the Punjab Institute of Sports will turn 17 on Saturday and finished sixth at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

He ran out a fairly comfortable winner without matching the 77.22m he posted as his personal best in Delhi on December 17.

Kerala thrash Himachal in U-17 football

Mixed fortunes marked Kerala’s opening fixtures in the Khelo India Youth Games football competition on Thursday with the Under-21 boys team dropping a point to Chandigarh and their Under-17 girls swamping Himachal Pradesh by a 28-0 margin.

Dhruv gave Chandigarh the lead in the 62nd minute but nine minutes later Habeeb Rahman fired the equaliser to save a point for Kerala.

In the girls match, Kerala rode on Meghna’s seven-goal blitz as the hapless Himachal Pradesh girls were put to the sword. Other scorers in the rout included Sona (5), Sreelakshmi and Amaya (3 each), and Abhirami, Bhagya, Theertha and Ananya (2 apiece).

Punjab, Haryana win big in hockey

Punjab and Haryana recorded big wins to enter the boys Under-17 semi-final of the Khelo India Youth Games hockey tournament at the Mahindra Hockey Stadium.

Completing the line-up in this section were Uttar Pradesh and Odisha who also had easy closing pool engagements.

In Pool B, Punjab thrashed Jharkhand 9-4 and Haryana overpowered Chandigarh 4-0. In Pool A Uttar Pradesh put it across Maharashtra 5-3 and Odisha downed Delhi 3-1 .

Maharashtra wins 14 gymnastics medals

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh hogged the lion’s share of medals in Khelo Indian Youth Games 2019 gymnastics action. The home state bagged five of the 14 gold on offer, while UP took four. UP dominated the men’s section with four gold, while West Bengal (3) and Jammu & Kashmir (2) shared five gold in the women’s events.

In terms of medals, Maharashtra had a whopping haul of 17, comprising five gold, five silver and seven bronze. UP took eight with four gold, one silver and three bronze.

Protishtha Samanta (three gold to take her tally to four) and Bavleen Kaur (two gold to take her tally to three) were the big stars.

Delhi dominate in judo

Delhi judokas proved unstoppable, winning three of the six gold at stake. Delhi won three gold, one silver and two bronze for a total of six medals.

On a day that saw action confined to the Under-17s, the other three gold were shared by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

Delhi began their top-podium finish in the girl’s section when Manini Singh bagged the Below 44 kg. In an all-Delhi final against Muskan Manini won by an Ippon.

Haryana sweeps wrestling medals

Haryana underlined their supremacy in the wrestling ring winning all seven gold medals in the girls’ under-17 weight category even without their star internationals Anshu and Sonam. Along with seven gold, Haryana took home a silver and five bronze medals.

Hosts Maharashtra put up a game fight but had to be content with two silver and five bronze medals in the girls’ segment.

In the boys’ under-21 Greco Roman category, Haryana won two gold and two silver medals, taking their day’s tally to nine gold, while Maharashtra earned silver medals from Gokul Yadav (77 kg) and Rohit Ahire (72 kg). A bronze came from Digvijay Bhondve in 97 kg.

Mizoram wins four medals in weightlifting

It was yet another day of records in weightlifting as the victory podium was dominated by Mizoram who clinched two gold, one silver and a bronze in the men’s 61kg (youth and junior combined) and a gold and silver each in the men’s 67kg (youth and junior).

In the men’s 61kg category, Mizoram’s Zakhuma and Jacob Vanlaltluanga won gold and silver respectively in the U21 men’s category, while N.S. Abishek (Tamil Nadu) had to be content with the bronze.

In the U-17 event, Mizoram’s Vanlaltluanga and Lalhunthara clinched gold and bronze respectively with Arunachal Pradesh lifter Charu Pesi taking the silver.

Results

JUDO

U-17 Girls

Below 40 kg, Final: Sonal Bhupat (Guj) bt Priya (Har) by an Ippon. Bronze: Bindu (Pun) & Debanjali Nath (Trp)

Below 44 kg, Final: Manini Singh (Dli) bt Muskan (Dli) by an Ippon. Bronze: Mansi (Har) & Pooja Yadav (UP)

Below 48 kg, Final: Navika (Dli) bt Kabi Doyon (Arunachal) by 2-1 Waza-ari; Bronze: Mahima Dikshi Sailor (Guj) & Zonunsangi (Miz)

U-17 Boys

Below 50 kg, Final: Sohan Singh (UP) bt Harish (Har) – by an Ippon. Bronze: Khomdan Wang (Arunachal) & Keshorjit Haobijam (Manipur)

Below 55kg, Final: Yeshvir Singh (Har) bt Abhishek (Pun) – by an Ippon. Bronze: Pratham Gurav (Mah) & Rahul Verma (UP)

Below 60 kg, Final: Kunal Vats (Dli) bt Money Sharma (Pun) – by an Ippon; Bronze: Shauryaveer Gill (Dli) & Harsh Tokas (Dli)

U-17 HOCKEY

Haryana 4 - Chandigarh 0; Punjab 9 - Jharkhand 4; Odisha 3 - Delhi 1; Uttar Pradesh 5 - Maharashtra 3

FOOTBALL

U-21 (Boys): Kerala drew with Chandigarh 1-1; Mizoram bt Maharashtra 3-0

U-17 (Boys): Punjab beat Uttrakhand 6-1; Karnataka bt Mizoram 4-1

U-21 (Girls): Tamil Nadu bt Odisha 1-0; Mizoram bt Himachal 13-0

U-17 (Girls): Kerala bt Himachal Pradesh 28-0; Odisha bt Maharashtra 2-0

GYMNASTICS

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Floor: 1. Mohd. Rafey (UP) 12.40; 2. Tushar Kalyan (DLI) 12.35; 3. Shreyas Mandlik (MH) 12.30.

Pommel Horse: 1. Manesh Gadhave (MH) 10.800; 2. Shreyas Mandlik (MH) 10.25; 3. Ankur Sharma (UP) 10.25.

Table Vault: 1. Mohd Rafey (UP) 12.075; 2. Jagdish Barik (ODI) 11.95; 3. Vishal Jadhav (TEL) 11.95.

Rings: 1. Shreyas Mandlik (MH) 10.90; 2. Tushar Kalyan (DLI) 10.65; 3. Raj Yadav (UP) 10.35.

Parallel Bar: 1. Jatin Kumar Kanaujia (UP) 12.8; 2. Shreyas Mandlik (MH) 11.5; 3. Raj Yadav (UP) 11.50.

High Bar: 1. Raj Yadav (UP) 11.20 2. Mohd Rafey (UP) 10.45; 3. Manesh Gadhave- (MH) 10.00

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Table Vault: 1. Protishtha Samanta (WB) 12.875; 2. Priyanka Dasgupta (TRI) 12.175; 3. Soham Naik (MH) 11.825.

Uneven Bars: 1. Siddhi Hattekar (MH) 8.55; 2. Mayuri Aeer (MH) 8.50; 3. Ananya Aggarwal (DLI) 8.15.

Beam: 1. Protishtha Samanta (WB) 11.40; 2. Priyanka Dasgupta (TRI) 11.35; 3. Riddhi Hattekar (MH) 10.45.

Floor: 1. Protishtha Samanta (WB) 11.45; 2. Priyanka Dasgupta (TRI) 11.2; 3. Soham Naik (MH) 11.00

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Hoop: 1. Krisha Chheda (MH) 11.45; 2. Bavleen Kaur (JK) 11.40; 3. Aayushi Aggarwal (DLI) 8.55.

Ball: 1. Shreya Bhangale (MH) 12.85; 2. Bavleen Kaur (JK) 12.35; 3. Krisha Chheda (MH) 10.70.

Club: 1. Bavleen Kaur (JK) 13.30; 2. Ananya Soman (MH) 10.85; 3. Krisha Chheda (MH) 10.70.

Ribbon: 1. Bavleen Kaur (JK) 11.25; 2. Shreya Bhangale (MH) 11.00; 3. Vandhana Balamurgan (JK) 10.30