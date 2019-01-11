Australia skipper Aaron Finch confirmed that Peter Siddle will play an ODI eight years after his last one for the country. The veteran fast bowler last played for Australia in November 2010 against Sri Lanka at Sydney.

Finch confirmed his side today, with Siddle to join Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon as the four specialist bowlers in the XI.

Finch will open the innings with gloveman Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja is likely to bat No.3.

Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell make up the solid middle order.

Soon after the series, the Australian ODI side will journey to India to play two T20Is and five ODIs.

Australia XI: Finch (c), Carey (wk) Khawaja, S Marsh, Handscomb, Stoinis, Maxwell, Lyon, Siddle, Richardson, Behrendorff