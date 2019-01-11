It was the toughest of eras with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic lording it over the rest but Andy Murray found a way to not only compete but to win as well.
He has been competing in the same era with three of the greatest players of all time but still managed to work his way to three Grand Slams, two Olympic gold medals, 14 Masters 1,000 titles, eight Grand Slam finals and the world number one ranking in 2016.
Murray has been struggling with a hip injury for a while now and it hasn’t gotten any better after surgery. But to watch him break down during his press conference was immensely sad.
Tennis twitter and players expressed their love and support for the Scot as he tries to somehow make it to Wimbledon before calling it quits.
