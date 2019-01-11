It was the toughest of eras with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic lording it over the rest but Andy Murray found a way to not only compete but to win as well.

He has been competing in the same era with three of the greatest players of all time but still managed to work his way to three Grand Slams, two Olympic gold medals, 14 Masters 1,000 titles, eight Grand Slam finals and the world number one ranking in 2016.

Murray has been struggling with a hip injury for a while now and it hasn’t gotten any better after surgery. But to watch him break down during his press conference was immensely sad.

Tennis twitter and players expressed their love and support for the Scot as he tries to somehow make it to Wimbledon before calling it quits.

Here is how Twitter reacted to his retirement announcement:

Andy, just watched your conference. Please don’t stop trying. Keep fighting. I can imagine your pain and sadness. I hope you can overcome this. You deserve to retire on your own terms, whenever that happens. We love you @andy_murray and we want to see you happy and doing well. 🙏 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 11, 2019

If true. Feel down to the bone for Andy Murray right now. Amazing player, fighter, nr 1 and multiple GS champion. Deepest respect. — Magnus Norman (@normansweden) January 11, 2019

When you search for examples of “emptied the bucket to be as good as they could be” there should be a picture of Andy Murray sitting under that quote. Remarkable discipline for training, competition, sacrifice, perfection, a little crazy 😃 but a legend of a bloke. Bravo Andy 👏 — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) January 11, 2019

If this is true, I tip my cap to @andy_murray ! Absolute legend. Short list of best tacticians in history. Unreal results in a brutal era ...... Nothing but respect here. I hope he can finish strong and healthy https://t.co/FZbwmvRC2r — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 11, 2019

You’re the man muzz🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 11, 2019

Tennis will come to an end for us all but the friendships will last a lifetime. What you’ve done for the sport will live on forever. I’m hoping for a strong and healthy finish for you, my friend! @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Bcs0cdllJp — Grigor Dimitrov (@GrigorDimitrov) January 11, 2019

.@andy_murray You are a champion on and off the court. So sorry you cannot retire on your own terms, but remember to look to the future. Your greatest impact on the world may be yet to come. Your voice for equality will inspire future generations. Much love to you & your family. https://t.co/AQUOP3LGec — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 11, 2019

My heart breaks listening to @andy_murray during his press conference... Hope he will make it through to Wimbledon and have the farewell he deserves . #greatguy — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) January 11, 2019