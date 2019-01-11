Delhi Dynamos FC on Friday completed the signing of Mexican attacking midfielder Ulises Davila for the remainder of the season.

Davila, who has the distinction of being the first Mexican player to be signed by English giants Chelsea, comes in with a lot of experience after having played in the Netherlands, Spain and of course in Mexico.

He was also a part of the Mexican team that won 2011 Concacaf U-20 Championship, and the 2011 Fifa U-20 World Cup. He has also represented the Mexican senior team.

Club Director Rohan Sharma was happy to have Davila in the team as he said, “I am pleased to welcome Ulises to the club as our first signing of 2019! Ulises is a good creative player, who can add a new dimension to our attack for the remaining of the season. His positive attitude and hunger to excel should do wonders for the team. We wanted a dynamic player to add to the team and he fits the bill!”

The Mexican would be replacing Andrija Kaludjerovic, who parted ways with the club after having failed to create an impact in the first leg of the league. Kaludjerovic scored one goal in his 12 appearances this season.