Goa are likely to postpone the 36th National Games once again as the state government said they will have problems hosting them due to the Model Code of Conduct being imposed during elections.

The state will first hold the assembly bye-elections for two constituencies between February and March, and later the Lok Sabha general elections between April and May. Goa has to fill the two seats with bye-elections as two Congress MLA have resigned and joined the BJP. The general elections will be held soon after.

The state government has sent a letter to the Indian Olympic Association and Ministry of Youth Affairs signed by J Ashok Kumar, Secretary of Sport and Youth Affairs, informing them of their difficulty to host the games, according to the Indian Express.

Another possible obstacle was the school examinations held around the same time as most of the volunteers were students who would not be available during the period, continued the report.

The Games were originally scheduled in Goa in 2011, after the state government signed a contract as a host city with the IOA in 2008.