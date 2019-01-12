It might have ended in defeat but India opener Rohit Sharma continued to go past milestones in his white-ball career as he registered yet another century in the first One-day International against Australia at Sydney on Saturday.
Sharma’s brilliant century, though, went in vain as India succumbed to a defeat against the hosts.
Former India captain MS Dhoni, meanwhile, became the fifth player to score 10000 runs for India in One-day International cricket, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.
Starting the innings at 9999 runs, Dhoni took seven deliveries to reach the landmark on his way to a patient 51 in the first ODI of the three-match series. He had already scored 10,000 runs in ODI, as 174 of them were scored for Asia XI.
Dhoni thus joined an elite list of Indian cricketers who had previously achieved the feat, which include Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.
Overall, Dhoni is the 13th player in history to score 10,000 runs in the ODIs.
Here are more statistics from the match:
- Only Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have scored more centuries for India in ODIs than Rohit Sharma now. The Mumbaikar drew level with former India captain Sourav Ganguly with his 22nd ton.
- Rohit now has scored a century in four different venues in Australia, a new record.