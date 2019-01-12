It might have ended in defeat but India opener Rohit Sharma continued to go past milestones in his white-ball career as he registered yet another century in the first One-day International against Australia at Sydney on Saturday.

Sharma’s brilliant century, though, went in vain as India succumbed to a defeat against the hosts.

Former India captain MS Dhoni, meanwhile, became the fifth player to score 10000 runs for India in One-day International cricket, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

Starting the innings at 9999 runs, Dhoni took seven deliveries to reach the landmark on his way to a patient 51 in the first ODI of the three-match series. He had already scored 10,000 runs in ODI, as 174 of them were scored for Asia XI.

Dhoni thus joined an elite list of Indian cricketers who had previously achieved the feat, which include Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

Overall, Dhoni is the 13th player in history to score 10,000 runs in the ODIs.

Here are more statistics from the match:

Only Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have scored more centuries for India in ODIs than Rohit Sharma now. The Mumbaikar drew level with former India captain Sourav Ganguly with his 22nd ton.

Rohit now has scored a century in four different venues in Australia, a new record.

Most ODI 100s by visiting batsman vs Australia

4 - Rohit Sharma (in 17 inns)

Most ODI 100s by visiting batsman vs Australia

4 - Rohit Sharma (in 17 inns)

3 - Viv Richards (in 38 inns)

Indian batsmen today:



Rohit Sharma - 133 (129), 10x4, 6x6

Indian batsmen today:



Rohit Sharma - 133 (129), 10x4, 6x6

All others - 107 (172), 7x4, 1x6

Rohit Sharma has now hit 64 sixes (and counting) against Australia in ODIs - the most by a player against an opposition in ODIs, going past Shahid Afridi's 63 sixes against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Ages of India's batting Top Seven in the Sydney ODI:



Rohit Sharma - 31

Shikhar Dhawan - 33

Virat Kohli - 30

Ambati Rayudu - 33

MS Dhoni - 37

Dinesh Karthik - 33

Ravindra Jadeja - 30



This is the 1st time India has fielded a Top Seven ageing 30 and more in an ODI. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 12, 2019

Rohit Sharma in ODIs - now 22 100s

Most ODI 100s v Aus

9 - Sachin Tendulkar in 70 inns

7 - Rohit Sharma in 29 inns

6 - Desmond Haynes in 65 inns

5 - Virat Kohli in 27 inns#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 12, 2019

Only 12 men in history have made more ODI runs than MS Dhoni. Only two (Virat Kohli and Sanath Jayasuriya) have done so whilst scoring more quickly than Dhoni. A true legend of the game.

First time in 9 years MS Dhoni is batting inside 4th over of the innings - last was v SL, Dhaka, Jan 2010.

MS Dhoni..

- Second slowest ODI 50 - in 93 balls today

MS Dhoni..

- Second slowest ODI 50 - in 93 balls today

- Slowest: in 108 balls v WI at North Sound in 2017

Most wins in International cricket:



1000 Australia

774 England

711 India

702 Pakistan

608 West Indies

596 South Africa

522 Sri Lanka

488 New Zealand

159 Zimbabwe

157 Bangladesh

101 Afghanistan — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 12, 2019

Rohit Sharma has now scored atleast a century in each of his last 10 ODI series/tournament, starting from ICC Champions Trophy - 2017.

Most international matches lost by India at a venue:



37 - Sharjah

20 - MCG, Colombo (RPS)

19 - SCG*

18 - Eden Gardens

17 - Lord's, Wankhede#AusvIndia — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 12, 2019