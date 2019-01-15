A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

Katelyn Ohashi, a student-athlete of University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has gone viral on the internet – for her exceptional gymnastics floor routine.

For the 2019 Collegiate Challenge, Ohashi’s floor routine earned her a perfect ten. Her performance won her accolades from people across the world, including US senator Kamala Harris.

“Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard. Every single thing about it including the backwards split that she does after her leap pass – it’s insane,” the Daily Bruin quoted Ohashi’s coach as saying.

Earlier, Ohashi’s Teammate Kyla Ross had scored a perfect ten for her uneven bars routine.

Living up to the Kyla Boss nickname! @kyla_ross96 scores the sixth perfect 🔟 of her career! pic.twitter.com/pXeTHUd0I3 — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

Ohashi, who has been performing gymnastics for the past 18 years, has also been a national level athlete in the past, defeating Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles for the 2013 American Cup.