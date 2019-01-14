Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said David de Gea was making a case to be considered Manchester United’s greatest-ever goalkeeper after he produced a masterclass on Sunday to protect his side’s 1-0 lead against Tottenham.
Marcus Rashford scored the only goal shortly before half-time but credit for the win belonged primarily to De Gea whose 11 saves were the most he had made in a top-flight match without conceding a goal.
De Gea’s performance left Spurs players holding their heads in disbelief on multiple occasions.
But the 28-year-old played down his contribution to United’s latest victory, a win that saw them draw level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal and instead praised the “happiness” Solskjaer has brought to the dressing room.
“I was feeling very well with the first two saves, it was a great game,” he told Sky Sports. “I don’t even remember some of the saves so I can’t pick a best.
“The manager brought some happiness, the players are playing well and the team is very strong now. This is the real Manchester United.”
With inputs from AFP