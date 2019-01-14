Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said David de Gea was making a case to be considered Manchester United’s greatest-ever goalkeeper after he produced a masterclass on Sunday to protect his side’s 1-0 lead against Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal shortly before half-time but credit for the win belonged primarily to De Gea whose 11 saves were the most he had made in a top-flight match without conceding a goal.

De Gea’s performance left Spurs players holding their heads in disbelief on multiple occasions.

But the 28-year-old played down his contribution to United’s latest victory, a win that saw them draw level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal and instead praised the “happiness” Solskjaer has brought to the dressing room.

“I was feeling very well with the first two saves, it was a great game,” he told Sky Sports. “I don’t even remember some of the saves so I can’t pick a best.

“The manager brought some happiness, the players are playing well and the team is very strong now. This is the real Manchester United.”

As expected, Twitter was full of praise for the Spanish shot-stopper. His performance flooded the social media platform with plenty of jokes and memes:

David De Gea doing things no goalkeeper has managed since David de Gea. pic.twitter.com/B7pyndGpRZ — Man Utd Empire (@Empire_Mu) January 14, 2019

#TOTMUN messi showing neymar which planet degea comes from. pic.twitter.com/j7727VzqSo — Dïv (@UnitedDiv) January 13, 2019

Jesus saves, but @D_DeGea does it better. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 13, 2019

De Gea’s been better with his feet today than every Arsenal outfield player combined yesterday. #THFCvMUFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 13, 2019

I see a lot of people saying all De Gea saves were straight at him, please factor in that the guy has some mad sense to know where to be at just the right time, you can’t teach that. Proper goally 👏 — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) January 13, 2019

David De Gea could save the @ILeagueOfficial — Akarsh Sharma (@Akarsh_Official) January 13, 2019

Mata confirming if de gea is a human 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yErAMleStf — Enock Nortey (@EnockNortey1) January 13, 2019

De Gea could have saved the dinosaurs from extinction. pic.twitter.com/I8K3aHn13h — Football Memes (@FootballMemesCo) January 14, 2019

I can’t believe Donald Trump wants to spends $10 billion dollars on a wall along the U.S/Mexico border when David De Gea would cost less than $100 million. — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) January 14, 2019

Not sure I’ve ever seen a keeper make more saves with his feet than David de Gea. Ridiculously quick reactions. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 13, 2019

Are these bad shots from Spurs or is De Gea making these saves look easy because he’s so good? — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 13, 2019

David De Gea be like...pic.twitter.com/yptOtDA0jQ — Football Vines (@FootballVines) January 13, 2019

With inputs from AFP