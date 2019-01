Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan will lead Board President’s XI in a three day warm-up game against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram from January 18-20.

The players involved in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals have not been considered for selection, said the BCCI in a statement.

Jharkhand’s left-arm spinner Pappu Roy, rookie Mumbai fast bowler Tushar Deshpande, Andhra batsman Ricky Bhui have earned their places in the side.

Deshpande, who has been injured for the better part of the season, has been called as the national selectors alongside Virat Kohli, want to increase the pool of fast bowlers.

The India A squad for the five-match unofficial ODI series against England Lions is yet to be announced with Rishabh Pant expected to feature in it, according to comments by Ravi Shastri after the Test series in Australia.

Board President’s XI: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Rituraj Gaekwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rajat Pattidar, Ricky Bhui, Himmat Singh, Mayank Markande, Jayant Yadav, Pappu Roy, Pankaj Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Navdeep Saini