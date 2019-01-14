Gutsy Andy Murray fought to the end before losing an epic Australian Open farewell match 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7) at the hands of Roberto Bautista Agut Monday.

The Scot, who said he will retire this season because of chronic hip pain, seemed finished at two sets and a break down to the 22nd seeded Spaniard in the first round but somehow battled back to force a fifth set.

Murray announced at an emotional press conference on Friday that he would retire at Wimbledon this year, but conceded the Australian Open could be his last tournament, so great have been his injury problems.

But he left the window open for a comeback after a match in which he showed his fighting spirit had not been diminished.

The in-form Bautista Agut had beaten world number one Novak Djokovic on his way to winning the Qatar Open at the start of the month and he kept the match under his control, taking a two sets to love lead. Murray then dug deep with the crowd roaring him on, winning the third and fourth sets on tie-breaks.

Once Bautista Agut broke in the fifth, Murray’s resolve finally crumbled and the Spaniard took it 6-2.

Murray receives a standing ovation from the crowd before he serves in the fifth set 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/cH27iOZc5K — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2019

The defeat could mean Murray might not be seen on a tennis court again but the fighter that he is, Murray vowed to keep trying. But in all likelihood, this might be the last time we see Sir Andy in action at Melbourne Park in the year’s first Major.

The tributes poured in on social media for the man who has been involved in many an epic tennis match in his career.

He went out in the most Andy Murray way possible.



Fighting until the end 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/aI28iEJ64T — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2019

Andy Murray... wow! Legend. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 14, 2019

Who needs two hips when you have an extra large heart? — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) January 14, 2019

Can’t help but feel the Australian crowd have missed a great opportunity to say ‘ANDY ANDY ANDY... OI OI OI’ — Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) January 14, 2019

Inspiring performance Andy Murray 👏🏽👏🏽 Two sets down, struggling with injury, retirement potentially looming, yet somehow finds a way to take it to 5 sets. Such a warrior. We don’t know the pain he’s in but really hope we get to see him on court again 🙏🏽 #AusOpen — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) January 14, 2019

How is it possible not to cry watching this! The atmosphere was unreal to support @andy_murray

As an incredible #champion he is, he gaves his absolute all ! U will remain an EXAMPLE FOREVER #AndyMurray , for your immense courage and endless other qualities #AusOpen #Murray https://t.co/rDE0tODlKK — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) January 14, 2019

Can’t think of a more British farewell than pushing it as far as you could against the odds but not quite making it to the win. If that is Murray’s final tennis match it is the perfect finish. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) January 14, 2019

If he's still got the game to take a seeded player to 5 sets over 4 hours, while injured, and after a long break from competitive tennis, why would Andy Murray NOT want to try as hard as he can to make it to Wimbledon? #AusOpen #bbctennis — Eleanor Oldroyd (@EllyOldroyd) January 14, 2019

When his time as a Slam contender was taken away by that hip injury, it felt to me that it was about being at peace with it. To do that he would need a moment, a chance to remind everyone, including himself, what Andy Murray was all about. That’s happened tonight. Win or lose. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 14, 2019

Murray just chased down a dropshot, then a lob and won the 16 stroke point in the fifth set with no hip. What on earth are we watching. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 14, 2019

This is the Andy Murray I'll always remember, not the trophies, but the grit and determination to never go down without one hell of a fight ❤️ 4hrs in pain, unbelievable! #AusOpen #bbctennis #andymurray — Kat Hartwell Goose (@Kat_HGoose) January 14, 2019

Reckon @andy_murray has been joshing with us. Marvellous stuff. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 14, 2019

Not everyone was quite impressed with the tribute video that was played by the Australian Open organisers at the end, though.