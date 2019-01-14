AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain live: Blue Tigers keep it goal-less till half-time
Stephen Constantine’s men know that a draw will take them through to the next round, irrespective of results elsewhere.
INDIA 0-0 BAHRAIN
Live updates
At half-time,
January 14, 2011: Bahrain 4-1 India
January 14, 2019: Bahrain 0-0 India
As things stand, India are on their way to progression from this group.
45’: 0-0
Two minutes of stoppage time added. Can India hold on to this draw till half-time?
42’: 0-0
News just in from the other game. Thailand have equalised against UAE. India are still second in the group, on head-to-head count.
41’: 0-0
Salam Ranjan Singh clears it out for a corner. India cannot seem to get it out of their half.
37’: 0-0
India stringing some passes together, but this little spell is interrupted by Borges’ reckless give-away to a Bahrain player.
31’: 0-0
Half an hour gone and India have not been able to keep the ball. They’ve been content with keeping the opposition out. The forwards have received little service, and their opponents have been able to get some long shots in.
India have made mistakes when gifted the ball, and have not been able to use the pace of Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan. UAE’s 1-0 lead over Thailand means that India have some leeway but must improve to see this game through.
28’: 0-0
India work it up to Narzary, who plays it to Chhetri in the box. The Bengaluru FC man can’t get a shot off.
25’: 0-0
India have settled into a rhythm of ‘Hoick the ball to Chhetri’. Ali Madan with a strong challenge on Subhasish Bose. Rowllin with the free-kick, hits it straight to the Bahrain keeper.
20’: 0-0
India steal the ball but are unable to keep it as Chhetri’s pass to Udanta is over-hit.
11’: 0-0
Now, Halicharan Narzary looks hurt. Bahrain have a header but it goes over Gurpreet’s head.
10’: 0-0
Pritam Kotal picks out Ashique Kuruniyan with a peach of a ball but the Malappuram man is unable to finish it.
8’: 0-0
Good news for India as Ali Mabkhout scores for UAE against Thailand. As things stand, India go through in second place.
5’: 0-0
Early warning signs for India as Gurpreet palms a shot back into a Bahrain attacker and it is off target. More long shots from Bahrain.
4’: 0-0
Salam Ranjan Singh is in for Anas. Sandesh Jhingan and Singh will play in the centre of defence.
3’: 0-0
Short free-kick by Rowllin Borges and the ball is over-hit. Anas Edathodika is down and Stephen Constantine could be forced into making an immediate change.
1’: 0-0
We have kick-off.
09:28 pm: We are five minutes away from kick-off. It’s time for the national anthems.
09:25 pm:
A fixture eight years in the making.
January 14, 2011: India 2-5 Bahrain
January 14, 2019: ?
09:15 pm: “We get the three points, we get the point, it doesn’t matter what happens in the other game.” Stephen Constantine does not want to leave progression to chance.
09:10 pm: Two matches, three results possible, nine scenarios.
If you’re tired of the math, head this way to understand India’s qualification chances.
09:00 pm: Borges was the one expected change to Constantine’s line-up from the first two games. The Englishman has opted for fresh legs and one suspects this could stem from having the need to break up Bahrain’s attacks.
Read full preview here.
08:50 pm: The line-ups are out. Stephen Constantine makes one change with Anirudh Thapa replaced by Rowllin Borges. India have gone for more physicality in the middle of the park to match Bahrain. How will the absence of Thapa affect India’s ball-play?
08:40 pm: India faced Bahrain eight years ago at this very stage. On that night, Sunil Chhetri scored a goal but India went on to lose 5-2. How will they fare tonight?
Welcome to the live blog of India versus Bahrain. This is the Blue Tigers’ final group stage match at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and they know that India will qualify with a point.
Stephen Constantine’s men, however, will look to win against the West Asians and aim for an easier draw in the Round of 16.