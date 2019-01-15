Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova brushed aside fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2 to reach the Australian Open second round on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old made short work of her compatriot, dispatching her in 69 minutes.

“It’s a good start, I’m happy I didn’t have to spend too much time on court,” she said.

“I don’t know why but I always play good tennis here (in Australia).”

Pliskova has made the quarter-finals in her last two appearances at Melbourne Park and entered this year’s tournament on a high after winning the Brisbane International warm-up.

She has been a regular in the second week of Grand Slams in recent years, reaching the quarters or better six times since late 2016, but is still searching for a breakthrough win.