India’s D Gukesh became India’s youngest and the world’s second youngest Grandmaster as he achieved his final GM norm at the Delhi GM Open 2019 on Tuesday.

At 12 years 7 months and 17 days, he missed Sergey Karjakin’s record of becoming the youngest GM in the history of chess by only 17 days.

In December, the Chennai boy had narrowly missed on the record when he lost his third round game against GM Daniele Vocaturo of Italy at the Sunway Sitges International in Barcelona. However, he put that setback behind him to beat and has now beaten the record held by his close friend R Praggnanandhaa, who was 12 years and 10 months old when he became India’s youngest GM.

Also read: Meet D Gukesh, the 12-year-old chess prodigy who has become India’s youngest Grandmaster

More to follow