Mumbai’s Khar gymkhana revoked all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s honorary membership of the club on Tuesday following his sexist comments on popular TV show Koffee with Karan.

The all-rounder, along with opener KL Rahul, were suspended pending inquiry by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. “The three-year honorary membership was given to Hardik Pandya in October 2018. But the club’s Managing Committee on Monday evening decided to revoke the membership,” Khar Gymkhana’s honorary general secretary Gaurav Kapadia said.

Kapadia informed that such honorary memberships were given to sportspersons by the club. Another club official said the committee took up the issue following the backlash over the comments. Khar Gymkhana is one of the better known clubs in Mumbai.

India captain Virat Kohli also slammed the suspended duo for their ‘inappropriate’ comments. A BCCI official on Monday said that the two suspended cricketers had tendered apologies.