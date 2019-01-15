India defender Anas Edathodika on Tuesday announced his retirement from international football following India’s heartbreaking exit from the Asian Cup a day earlier.

The centre-back played all of two minutes against Bahrain before being substituted by Salam Ranjan Singh after picking up an injury. Anas’ decision comes on the back of coach Stephen Constantine also quitting the national team.

In a detailed, emotional post on Facebook, Anas said that hanging up his boots from international football was a “very hard decision”, and that he felt the time was right for a younger defender to take his place. Teammates Sandesh Jhingan, who is also his teammate at Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters, and Jeje Lalpekhlua were singled out for praise.

Anas, 31, earned his break with the Blue Tigers quite late in his career but has been a constant in Constantine’s side, which steadily made strides in the Fifa rankings over the last three years. Overall, Anas earned 19 caps. Here’s is the Malappuram-born defender’s statement: