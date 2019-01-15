Mehuli Ghosh missed out on a spot in the senior women’s 10 metre Air Rifle category for the upcoming ISSF World Cup to be held in New Delhi.

In a release on the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Apurvi Chandela, junior World Championships gold medallist Elavenil Valrivan and Meghna Sajjanar are the three selected instead and are also in the team for the 12th Asian Airgun Championships, Taipei. Chandela won a silver at the 2018 Changwon World championships and also won a bronze each at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games last year.

Manu Bhaker will partner Saurabh Chaudhary, while Heena Sidhu and Abhishek Verma will be competing together in the 10 metre Air Pistol mixed team event. All four shooters will also take part in the individual sections as well.

In the 10 metre Air Rifle mixed team event, Deepak Kumar will pair up with Chandela. Valrivan and Ravi Kumar, who is also part of the 10 metre Air Rifle men’s event, will be a team.

Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant will be a part of the 50 metre Rifle Three Positions competitions. Anish Bhanwala, Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat and Bhaker will be a part of the 25 metre Rapid Fire and Pistol events.

Mehuli, who also won a silver in Changwon, will be a part of the junior women’s Air Rifle section at the Asian Airgun Championships, and will partner up with Keval Jashvantbhai in the mixed event.