Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens ground out a straight sets win over her junior doubles partner Timea Babos to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday.

The fifth seed advanced 6-3, 6-1 but was made to work hard over 95 minutes, despite the deceptively one-sided scoreline while local hope Ash Barty progressed, beating Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-3.

However, ninth seed Kiki Bertens crashed out after squandering a one set lead in her second-round match against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Dutchwoman appeared to be cruising after taking the first set but was unable to handle a spirited fightback from world number 44 Pavlyuchenkova, going down 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Stephens, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2013, said:“I knew I had to be patient, her serve is ridiculously good, so I knew I just had to hang in there and be patient. I thought I did that well today.”

Stephens faces 31st seed Petra Martic in the third round and a potential quarter-final clash with second seed Angelique Kerber if she makes it that far..

The American and Hungary’s Babos won three junior doubles Grand Slams together in 2010 and their familiarity with one another was apparent as they exchanged breaks early in the first set.

The American kept creating opportunities and was rewarded with another break to go up 5-3. She struggled to convert her chances, requiring six break points in the next game before finally claiming the set.

Overall, she had 23 break points in the match and made only five of them count, underlining a worrying lack of killer instinct that she will need for a deep run the tournament.

There was more venom in Stephens’ second set performance and she never looked back after snatching a break in the first game. She also benefited from a poor performance from Babos, who committed 44 unforced errors and five double faults.

For Bertens, it was a disappointing result, who had a breakthrough year with three titles in 2018 and reached the semi-finals of the Sydney International warm-up tournament. However, the 27-year-old has a poor history at Melbourne Park, only advancing past the second round once in eight appearances.

In contrast, Pavlyuchenkova made a run to the quarter-finals in 2017, where she lost to Venus Williams.

She was thrilled to take the scalp of the world number nine. “I was maybe a little more lucky in the end, but she’s a tough opponent, she’s top 10, that’s a super great win for me,” she said.

Pavlyuchenkova said she worked hard after going down a set. “There’s no magic, you just have to work every point,” she said.

The Russian will play Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round after the Belarusian dumped 20th seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia from the tournament.

Results

2nd round

Sloane Stephens (USA x5) bt Timea Babos (HUN) 6-3, 6-1

Petra Martic (CRO x31) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-4, 7-5

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x20) 6-3, 6-3

Caroline Garcia (FRA x19) bt Zoe Hives (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x15) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-2, 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x9) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

