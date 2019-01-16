Indian grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi joined Vishwanathan Anand in second position at the Tata Steel Chess after beating Jorden van Foreest in the fourth round on Tuesday.

Gujrathi, who held world champion Magnus Carlsen to a 131-move draw earlier, is still unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Playing as white, Gujrathi had an extra pawn in the endgame with bishops of opposite colours, and took advantage of van Foreest’s misjudgement to clinch his first classical win of the year, reported Chess Base India.

The full point took his score to 2.5/4, behind only Ian Nepomniachtchi who has 3.0/4.

Anand, meanwhile, was held to a draw by Teimur Radjabov. The two Indians are tied second along with Dutchman Anish Giri, who won his second game of the tournament, against Richard Rapport, and China’s Ding Liren.

In the Challengers’, R Praggnanandhaa drew with Vincent Keymar in a Queen’s Gambit.