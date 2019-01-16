In preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, the Indian senior women’s national team will be playing two matches each against the senior national teams of Hong Kong and Indonesia.

A string of names, including Bala Devi, Kamala Devi, Umapati Devi, Panthoi Chanu and Promeshwori Devi have not been included in the squad for the four friendlies.

The 25-member squad will leave India on January 19 to travel to Hong Kong to play back-to-back friendlies on January 21st and 23rd and thereafter will travel to Indonesia to play matches on January 27th and January 30th.

“In our quest to qualify from the Round 2, we have to play against tough teams and both Hong Kong and Indonesia will provide us with challenges of their own and help in our development,” said head coach Maymol Rocky. “The Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 will be a test and a challenge for all of us and we are preparing to script history and make the nation proud.”

The second round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers is slated to be from April 1-9 with the draw for the same yet to take place.

The 25 players selected are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel Castanha, Poly Koley

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Sumithra Kamaraj, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjita Devi, Manisha

Forwards: Roja Devi, Anju Tamang, Ratanbala Devi, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya R., Mamta

India’s fixtures:

January 21: vs Hong Kong

January 23: vs Hong Kong

January 27: vs Indonesia

January 30: vs Indonesia