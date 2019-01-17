Sixth seed Elina Svitolina and seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova kept their dreams of a maiden Grand Slam title alive on Thursday ahead of 23-time major winner Serena Williams swinging back into Australian Open action.

Despite being ranked in the top 10, neither has progressed further than the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.

Self-assured Svitolina dismantled Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1 to make the third round, while Pliskova woke up after losing the first set to race past Madison Brengle 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

American Madison Keys prevailed in humid conditions Thursday to set up a testing third round challenge against Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Both players are past semi-finalists at Melbourne Park and hungry for more success at the season-opening Grand Slam. “That’s a tough match. We’ve played once before and it was really tough,” 17th seed Keys said after a 6-3, 6-4 second round win over Russia’s Anastasia Potapova.

Ukraine’s Svitolina scored her biggest career win by clinching the WTA Finals in Singapore last October, and is bubbling with confidence.

“It definitely brought me lots of confidence and showed I can play at a really high level,” she said. “So I’m just trying to transfer this to the Grand Slam.”

A quarter-finalist in Melbourne last year, she next plays either Czech Kristyna Pliskova – identical twin sister of Karolina – or Zhang Shuai of China.

Karolina Pliskova’s best Slam effort so far was the US Open in 2016, where she made the final and lost to Angelique Kerber. She has made the quarters in her last two Australian Open appearances and entered this year’s tournament on a high after winning the Brisbane International.

“The match had a bit of everything, some breaks, some good tennis, some bad mistakes from me too,” said the Czech of her win over Brengle.

Other women through included Italy’s Camila Giorgi, who plays Karolina Pliskova next, and China’s impressive 21st seed Wang Qiang, who earned a third-round clash with Latvia’s 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

In her first tour match since losing a US Open final mired in controversy, Williams delivered an ominous warning in her 49-minute opening round thrashing of Tatjana Maria.

Next in the firing line is Canadian Eugenie Bouchard. They have met twice on tour before, but not since 2014, with the American winning both times.

Results

Women’s singles

2nd round

Camila Giorgi (ITA x27) bt Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-2, 6-0

Wang Qiang (CHN x21) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-2, 6-3

Elina Svitolina (UKR x6) bt Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-4, 6-1

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x7) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-0

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x13) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Elise Mertens (BEL x12) bt Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 6-1, 7-5

Hsieh Su-wei (TPE x28) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-3, 6-4

Madison Keys (USA x17) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-3, 6-4

With inputs from AFP