In a long rant on Facebook, International Hockey Federation president Narinder Batra lashed out at the culture of the Indian hockey team and the recently-sacked coach Harendra Singh.

Without naming Singh, Batra said the coach’s comments following India’s quarter-final exit during the World Cup were in bad taste. The Indians were edged out by runners-up Netherlands in Bhubaneshwar.

The former Hockey India chief also reserved stinging criticism for forward Akashdeep Singh, who was suspended for reportedly using foul language at an official after the Netherlands loss. Batra also said that Akashdeep’s absence would hurt India during the 2020 Olympic qualifiers in June.

Batra also reserved some criticism for sections of the media for stating that the 1975 champions are ranked fifth when they are seventh. Here is an excerpt from Narinder Batra’s elaborate post: