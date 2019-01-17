Australian basketball team Ringwood Lady Hawks on Thursday announced the signing of India captain PS Jeena. The 25-year-old follows in the footsteps of former player Geethu Anna Jose, who became the first Indian woman to play professional basketball outside India. Geethu also played for the Lady Hawks.

Jeena was picked by the Hawks after their recent tour of India, in which the team played a five-game series against the Indian national champions, Kerala.

“Jeena, along with a few other girls, were very impressive and we think that given a chance they can not only develop their game, but also do well in Australia and other countries,” said the Lady Hawks head coach Tim Mottin. “Jeena will now get that chance.”

Jeena was instrumental in Kerala winning their first senior Nationals in 2017, ending a 32-year for the state. A year earlier, she had top-scored in the Federation Cup final to help Kerala win the title.

Jeena was also among the top performers for India during their good run in Division B of the Fiba Asia Women’s Cup in 2017, which enabled India to earn a promotion to Division A.