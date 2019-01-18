Ageless defending champion Roger Federer marked his 100th match on Rod Laver Arena Friday by storming past American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 in the third round.

The 21-year-old world number 50 had no answer to the precision and finesse of the Swiss master, who extended his Open-era record for the most appearances in the fourth round of a Grand Slam to 63 with an 88-minute demolition.

On a rain-affected day that prevented early play on outside courts, the 37-year-old showed no mercy to the 21-year-old in his 100th match on the centre court in Melbourne.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will continue his quest for a record seventh Australian Open title against Greek 14th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last 16.

The rising star had to overcome a mini-meltdown to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 at the Australian Open Friday.

The 14th seed, touted among the new generation of young stars as a future champion, came through the third round after being docked his first serve for exceeding the shot clock at a crucial moment while facing a break point in the third set.

The powerful Georgian Basilashvili, seeded 19, took advantage on the second delivery to break back causing Tsitsipas to unload a verbal tirade in the direction of his coaching team in his player box.

French umpire Alexandre Robein clearly understood enough of Greek and English vernacular to slap the 20-year-old with a code violation for an audible obscenity.

Czech veteran Tomas Berdych rallied with a battling 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 win over Argentine 18th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Berdych, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2014 and 2015 but is unseeded this year after injury, will pay either Spanish star Rafael Nadal or Australian teenager Alex de Minaur in the next round.

